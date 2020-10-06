New cosmetics company 'Biden Beauty' promotes voting for the Democratic candidate

With less than a month away from the U.S. presidential election, companies are getting creative in how they encourage American consumers to vote.

This includes a new fashion and cosmetics brand known as “Biden Beauty.”

The Democrat-leaning company made its social media debut towards the end of September and has been serving as a voter registration resource while encouraging U.S. adults to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Voting is crucial and statistics show that Gen Z (those born between 1996 and 2015) can make or break this election,” Biden Beauty wrote in its first Instagram post. “For 2020, Pew Research projects one out of ten eligible voters will represent Gen Z, which will compose 24 million potential voters. But among eligible Gen Z voters from the 2019 primaries, data showed only 30% voted, a historically low number.”

It is not currently known who has founded Biden Beauty, though all proceeds made from sold merchandise will go to the Democratic National Committee, according to the company’s website.

Biden Beauty is not affiliated with the Biden campaign or DNC.

The company sells a vibrantly blue hoodie for $46, a tote for $15, a makeup sponge for $20.20 and a set of pins and stickers for $7.70.

More products are reportedly in the works and will be launched “all the way up to the election,” the brand noted in the frequently asked questions section of its website.

Representatives for Biden Beauty and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Responses from social media users have alternated between disbelief and seeing value in Biden Beauty’s sense of humor.

“Beating my face to a bloody pulp with my Joe Biden beauty blender,” wrote one Twitter user by the name of Helen.

“Not Biden Beauty? This is hilarious,” a Twitter user shared on Tuesday.

Some social media users are attempting to make a #BidenBeautyChallenge on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.