Zaxby's releases chicken-themed relaxation packets, complete with fried chicken-scented candle

These are stressful times. The future feels uncertain. Maybe a candle that smells like fried chicken will help?

Continue Reading Below

Fast-casual restaurant chain Zaxby’s is giving away “relaxation packs” to help. Each pack includes candles scented like fried chicken and crinkle fries, a citrus vinaigrette bath bomb and a sleep mask.

OLDER AMERICANS DEVOURING ONLINE FOOD-ORDERING SERVICES DURING CORONAVIRUS

Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger said the company wants to promote “peace, harmony and chicken with some soothing, on-brand freebies.”

“We hope it puts a smile on people’s faces and helps them relax and destress,” Bulger said in a written statement.

OK, so you’re ready to make your house smell like a fast-food restaurant. How can you get one of these relaxation packs? Well, Saturday is apparently National Relaxation Day, so Zaxby’s is giving them away to an unspecified number of people who request them Saturday at bit.ly/ZensationRelaxation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zaxby’s said they’ll be sent out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Athens, Ga.-based chain was founded in 1990 and today has more than 900 locations in 17 states.

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of stress for many people, Zaxby’s is working to make its restaurants do not provoke any more anxiety. The company said its dining rooms follow health safety guidelines and are following federal, state and local requirements. It is also offering drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up at some locations.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE