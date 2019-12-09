Juice Wrld songs dominate Spotify, Apple Music after rapper's death

The songs of rapper Juice Wrld are dominating Spotify and Apple Music after the artist's sudden death on Sunday at the age of 21.

His 2018 hit "Lucid Dreams" is No. 1 on Apple Music's Top 100: USA and Spotify's United States Top 50 as of Monday morning, the same day that new details about Juice Wrld's final hours are coming to light. TMZ reported that law enforcement seized 70 pounds of marijuana from the rapper's plane and that Juice Wrld swallowed "several unknown pills" prior to having a seizure after getting off a private jet at Chicago's Midway airport. Authorities said the rapper died in a hospital after having a "medical emergency" Sunday morning.

Juice Wrld's songs are five of Apple Music's six most-played songs and five of Spotify's top seven songs.

His song "Lucid Dreams" hit number one on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in October 2018.

RAPPER JUICE WRLD, 21, DIES IN CHICAGO

In addition, Juice Wrld's 2018 album "Goodbye & Good Riddance" and 2019's "Death Race for Love" rose to numbers nine and 10 on Apple Music, Forbes reported.

Typically, streams and sales of an artist's music spike after their death.

Rapper XXXTentacion posthumously set a new record on Spotify, beating Taylor Swift’s single-day streaming record in June 2018. According to Spotifycharts.com, the rapper's song "Sad!" was streamed 10.4 million times globally, out-streaming Swift's 2017 hit, "Look What You Made Me Do," which raked in about 10.1 million streams.

Fox News' Morgan M. Evans contributed to this report.