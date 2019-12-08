Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Juice Wrld, 21, dies in Chicago airport less than two years after inking $3M record deal: report

Juice Wrld reportedly suffered a seizure after getting off his flight.

By FOXBusiness
Rapper Juice Wrld died at the age of 21 after having a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport on Sunday morning, TMZ reports.

Juice Wrld suffered a seizure after getting off his flight and was bleeding from the mouth, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The rapper was taken to the hospital, still conscious. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to TMZ.

Juice Wrld's real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins.

Juice Wrld performs at Made in America - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Aug. 31, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Arik McArthur/WireImage)

Juice Wrld signed with Interscope Records in the summer of 2018 and received a whopping $3 million signing bonus, Billboard reported.

His song "Lucid Dreams" hit number one on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in October 2018. Many of his songs mention drug use.

Higgins was born in Chicago and grew up in the Chicago suburb of Homewood.

Juice Wrld had just turned 21 on Dec. 2. His last post on Instagram appears to be from his birthday celebrations.

Many took to social media to express their sorrow about his death.

"Damn, rest in peace Juice Wrld. Just turned 21 too, way too young. You won't be forgotten," YouTuber Deji Olatunji wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Wow....Today is a sad day. Rip Juice Wrld bruh," gaming YouTuber Duke Dennis wrote on Twitter.

