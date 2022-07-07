Johnny Depp donates to children’s hospitals through NFTs

Johnny Depp made a large donation to children’s hospitals through NFT sales.

The 59-year-old actor’s NFT community, Never Fear Truth, has made donations to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, the Footprint Coalition and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Depp’s NFT Twitter account shared that the group has donated nearly $800,000 to the children’s hospitals.

"We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment — making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date — and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward," the account's post said.

Perth Children’s Hospital thanked Depp in a tweet Thursday.

"Thank you so much Johnny Depp NFT for your generosity in helping support Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep Perth Children’s Hospital world-class for our children and families."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star’s generous donations come after his six-week trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A jury awarded Depp $10.35 million, finding that Heard defamed him and cost him business opportunities by penning a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post calling herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

He made claims that three statements in the op-ed were defamatory, including the headline referring to Heard as a survivor of sexual assault.

Heard countersued Depp and won $2 million on her claim that a statement made to the press by his attorney, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations a "hoax," was libelous.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.