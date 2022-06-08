Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s former LA penthouse hits market for $1.76M

A Los Angeles penthouse that was once owned by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before their separation and divorce has been put on the market days after the former couple’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit came to a close.

The penthouse condominium is in the Eastern Columbia Building — a world-renowned Art Deco landmark in Downtown Los Angeles.

Depp and Heard lived in the top-level apartment for a significant portion of their 15-month marriage, the New York Post reported.

Depp reportedly sold the penthouse, which was interconnected with four other penthouses, for $12.78 million shortly after his divorce was finalized in 2016.

The buyer went on to disconnect the penthouses and list each as an individual condominium.

As of Friday, June 3, the one-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in 4PH has been listed at $1.76 million by Douglas Elliman — one of the nation’s largest independent residential real estate brokerages.

The penthouse condo was last sold in November 2017 for $1.42 million, according to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data.

Douglas Elliman’s listing describes 4PH as a two-story loft with city views.

It reportedly offers 1,780 square feet of living space, high ceilings, a lounge area on the staircase landing and an upstairs primary suite.

The property’s amenities include an in-unit washer dryer, terrace, rooftop saltwater pool, spa, fitness studio, sundeck, zen garden, attached garage and 24-hour concierge service.

Ernie Carswell, a broker associate and luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles; Rick Tyberg, a California real estate agent and partner at Carswell and Associates; and Dan Benichou, a licensed associate real estate broker, hold the listing, according to Douglas Elliman’s website.

FOX Business reached out to Douglas Elliman for comment.

Carswell told the New York Post that the penthouse was renovated after Depp sold it.

He also said the timing of the sale is "coincidental" and isn’t related to Depp and Heard’s defamation case, which received a verdict on Wednesday, June 1, after a highly publicized six-week trial.

The Eastern Columbia Building — also now known as Eastern Columbia Lofts — was built in 1930.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she described her experience of surviving domestic abuse from an unnamed partner.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, however, for her countersuit. The jury found that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman defamed Heard when he asserted that Heard’s abuse allegations were a "hoax."

It has attracted the rich and famous in the last nine decades and has been featured in pop culture films and TV shows, including "Sin Takes a Holiday" (1930), "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze" (1975), "Predator 2" (1990) and Nickelodeon’s "iCarly."