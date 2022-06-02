Johnny Depp fans buy, wear Dior fragrance in celebration

Johnny Depp's win in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is only accelerating the popularity of his Dior cologne.

Giving French luxury fashion house owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Ian Wishingrad another win, founder of marketing firm BigEyedWish, told FOX Business.

Droves of Twitter users announced on the social media platform that they were either buying or wearing Dior Sauvage, which Depp had been the face of since 2015, in celebration of his win. Earlier this week, the jury awarded the actor more than $10 million and vindicated him of allegations that he abused Heard.

The jury also awarded Heard with $2 million after deciding that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up the couple’s apartment to look worse for police.

However, the focus has been on Depp's win.

"Johnny Depp won. Purchase a Dior Sauvage to celebrate," one user tweeted.

Another declared on the platform that they were "wearing my Christian Dior - Sauvage cologne all week in honor of Johnny Depp."

"This dude sucked hours out of our lives to watch like a court TV show and basically just gave us a new movie and completely reinvigorated himself," Wishingrad said.

Even before the verdict, "everyone felt he was winning anyway. So it was a boon for him regardless" as well as for Dior, according to Wishingrad.

Metro reported that demand for the fragrance surged almost 50% during the trial.

Representatives for Dior did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment at time of publication.

There are "so few global big bankable people," Wishingrad said. "And he is one of those people. That Dior stuff is global. It's not just an American campaign."

The media attention from the trial will naturally fade, which means it's incumbent upon Dior to continue to invest in advertising for the product, according to Wishingrad.

"The verdict is your exoneration of reinvesting in him," he said. "The point is, turn the media on….putting Johnny out there with Dior and Sauvage is the strategy."

It's now up to Dior to look into potentially doing a new deal with him, another photo shoot or even another commercial, he added.

"They [Dior] can keep the ball rolling as much as they want, and now they have permission without backlash to go," he said. "Sauvage has the green light."

But they have to put money behind it. Consumers recognize scents that are attached to celebrities because companies spend a significant amount of money to make them visible.

If it's not visible, Wishingrad said, then something else will win the consumer over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.