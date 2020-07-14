Johnnie Walker to be sold in paper bottles in 2021

Johnnie Walker will hit store shelves in 2021 in a new environmentally friendly form for a limited time.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, announced Monday that one variant and size of the Scotch whisky brand will boast the world’s first-ever 100 percent plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle for a limited time starting next spring.

"We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking," said Ewan Andrew, Diageo's chief sustainability officer. "It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence."

The paper-based bottle was created from "sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards" and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams, the company said.

The move is an effort by the company to shift to using more sustainable materials for its packaging. In fact, the bottles are part of Diageo’s overall commitment toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’.

Diageo's bottles will only be available for a limited time while the company works with other partners to test their brands, a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business.

According to Diageo, the "technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product."

The "first-of-its-kind" bottles were developed from the partnership between Diageo and venture management company Pilot Lite, which jointly launched the sustainable packaging technology company Pulpex Limited.

Pulpex will also create bottles in non-competing categories for companies such as PepsiCo and Unilever. The two partners are expected to launch their own branded paper bottles based on technology developed by Pulpex in 2021.

Diageo, Unilever and PepsiCo are amongst several companies exploring more sustainable options. Last fall, Beer company Carlsberg, announced it had developed two paper bottle prototypes made from sustainably sourced wood fiber.

