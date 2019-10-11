Brewer Carlsberg explores paper beer bottle improve sustainability

For years, children have had milk and orange juice out of paper-based containers. Now as adults, they are going to be able to drink their beer out of a paper bottle.

Continue Reading Below

Beer company Carlsberg, is exploring a “paper bottle” concept that is entirely sustainable. According to a press release on their website about the two conceptual designs, the “Green Fibre Bottle” is constructed from “wood fibres, fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer.”

The announcement was made in Denmark during this week’s C40 Mayor's World Summit. Other partners for this sustainability project include Coca-Cola, Absolut and L’Oréal. All the companies are vowing to improve their packaging to improve sustainability.

“While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market,” said Myriam Shingleton, Vice President Group Development at Carlsberg Group in a press release on the paper bottle.

“Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”

The idea of going green with bottles is not new but has taken on an accelerated feel recently, as well as expanding to the adult beverage market. Last year, a bottle made from flax fibers was unveiled, underscoring alternative construction methods for packaging alcohol.

Products such as Muscle Milk, a protein drink used post-workouts and marketed to adults, have been packaged in paper containers for years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON FOX BUSINESS