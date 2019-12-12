Expand / Collapse search
NBC chief stepping down: Report

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
After more than 20 years with Comcast, Steve Burke is reportedly leaving the company and stepping down as CEO of NBCUniversal, which is owned by the cable giant.

Variety is reporting exclusively Thursday night that Burke will be replaced by another Comcast veteran, Jeff Shell, sometime before August of 2020, when Burke’s contract expires. The move comes almost a year after a shake-up in NBC’s executive ranks, which The Hollywood Reporter said set up an “executive showdown” between Shell and NBC Sports Chief Mark Lazarus.

Shell, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, was put in charge of NBC Entertainment, Spanish language Telemundo and all international operations. Former Turner executive Mark Lazarus was named the chairman of NBCUniversal broadcast, cable, sports and news, putting him in charge of everything from the NBC TV network to E! and MSNBC.

Burke, 60, told The Reporter that it was not a face-off but "is primarily about setting ourselves up for OTT and giving [Shell and Lazarus] more responsibility." Comcast and NBCUniversal are launching a new streaming service, Peacock, in April of 2020. It is possible Burke will stay until that service is launched and depart thereafter claiming victory.

This is a breaking story with more to follow

