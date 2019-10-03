Expand / Collapse search
'Housewives' hubby Joe Giudice must remain in ICE detention while he awaits judge's decision

By FOXBusiness
‘Joe’ Giudice is released from prison, but is now in ICE custody

After serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Giudice has been transferred to U.S. immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) custody.

"Real Housewives" star Joe Giudice must remain housed in a Pennsylvania detention center until further notice, rather than being transferred to his native Italy to await a judge’s decision as he had requested, according to a report.

Giudice – who is married to New Jersey "Housewife" Teresa Giudice – asked the judge to lift his “stay of removal” and allow the 49-year-old to return Italy, where he was born, until the court makes a determination regarding his deportation status, RadarOnline.com reported.

The judge approved the request, but a court order was then issued, which mandated that the final decision be made by a panel of judges.

“There is no telling how long the panel will take to come to a decision,” a court insider told the site.

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real "Houswives of New Jersey," and Joe Giudice attends an event on March 5, 2016, in Mount Pocono City, Pa.. (Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

The Giudices copped to fraud charges in 2014. His sentence started in 2016 and he was released in March, at which point he was transferred into ICE custody.

After serving time behind bars, a judge ordered Giudice to be deported, in October 2018.

Giudice previously made several bids to appeal the judge’s deportation decision, but was unsuccessful each prior time.

