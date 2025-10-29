These jobs are staying safe amid the AI boom, experts say

There is growing concern among today's workforce that they will be swiftly replaced by artificial intelligence as the technology, which has touched nearly every corner of the economy, continues to advance.

But experts argue that the adoption of the technology won't be the same across all industries, meaning not every job will be impacted the same way, according to the World Economic Forum. To better characterize the situation, the organization likened AI to a college student who had access to all the old exams and study guides.

"Of course, they're going to crush the test compared to someone scrambling with incomplete notes from a few lectures," the WEF said.

This parallels what is happening in the job market, according to the WEF, which noted that while "some industries are drowning in useful data that AI can learn from, others are working with scraps." What this means is that the industries that have a glut of data have more that AI systems can "learn from." In turn, they can effectively deploy AI.

WILL AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS REPLACE DRIVERS BY 2027?

For example, industries ripe for AI automation include software development, customer support and finance, which already heavily employs machine learning.

Industries that don't have enough data can't adopt the technology as rapidly. In other words, there are fewer opportunities for AI to be applied in those industries.

The WEF pointed to industries like healthcare, construction and education as those that have the least amount of data that can be utilized for AI learning. That doesn't mean those industries will be immune to adopting this technology to some degree.

CHEGG CUTS 45% OF STAFF AS AI RESHAPES ONLINE LEARNING BUSINESS

However, business strategist Marva Bailer underscored that what AI changes are tasks, the repeatable and the predictable, rather than entire professions. Bailer argued that some professions will continue to exist largely because it's critical to have a human presence.

"Some jobs continue to hold a human moat: qualities that protect them because their value depends on trust, empathy, judgment or physical presence," she said. "These moats make certain roles harder to displace, especially in contexts that require oversight, compassion or cultural intuition."

Bailer said teachers and coaches are an example. While lesson plans can be automated, "trust in the classroom or on the field remains human," according to Bailer.

WORKERS USING AI TO SCAM THEIR EMPLOYERS WITH PHONY EXPENSE RECEIPTS: REPORT

She also noted that healthcare providers such as nurses, therapists and specialists integrate clinical expertise with compassion and judgment and that clergy and faith leaders require empathy and human connection.

Skilled trades such as plumbers, electricians, mechanics also require dexterity, adaptation and client trust.

Mike Rowe, who hosts "How America Works" on FOX Business, told audience members during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in July that trade-based jobs are a safe bet as AI disrupts the job market.

"We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. ‘Learn to code,’ we said," Rowe said. "Yeah, well, AI is coming for the coders."

He also said that the technology, however, isn't "coming for the welders... the plumbers, the steamfitters or the pipefitters… the electricians."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bailer emphasized that the most successful industries will learn how to combine machine intelligence with human strengths to create outcomes that neither could achieve alone.