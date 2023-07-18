AI will replace outsourced coders in India in 2 years, Stability AI CEO says

Artificial intelligence will render most outsourced coders in India jobless within a couple of years, according to Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque.

Mostaque reportedly said on a call with UBS analysts that the tech means it is now possible for software development with fewer people involved.

"I think that it affects different types of jobs in different ways," Mostaque said last week, which was first reported by CNBC.

"If you’re doing a job in front of a computer, and no one ever sees you, then it’s massively impactful, because these models are like really talented grads," he said.

In India, Mostaque explained, "outsourced coders up to level three programmers will be gone in the next year or two, whereas in France, you’ll never fire a developer."

"So it affects different models in different countries in different ways in different sectors," he added.

Mostaque previously predicted that there would be "no programmers in five years," in an interview for the Moonshots and Mindsets Podcast, later clarifying that he was referring to traditional coders.

The chief executive echoed those statements on the call.

"Why would you have to write code where the computer can write code better? When you deconstruct the programming thing from bug testing to unit testing to ideation, an AI can do that, just better," he said.

"But it won’t be doing it automatically, it will be AI ‘co-pilots,’" Mostaque continued. "That means less people are needed for classical programming, but then are they needed for other things? This is the question and this is the balance that we have to understand, because different areas are also affected differently."

Stability AI is the company behind Stable Diffusion, the open-source image generator.