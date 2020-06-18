Jimmy Kimmel to take summer break from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

After nearly 18 years and more than 3,000 shows, Jimmy Kimmel announced during his show Thursday that he will be taking a break for the summer to spend more time with his family.

Continue Reading Below

"There’s nothing wrong. My family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple months off,” Kimmel said.

TWITTER ADDS 'MANIPULATED MEDIA' LABEL TO JIMMY KIMMEL'S VIDEO OF MIKE PENCE

Starting Monday, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will take a brief two-week hiatus before returning with a variety of guest hosts starting July 6.

"While I am gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me," Kimmel said. "I think you’re going to be very happy with them.”

While Kimmel did not reveal any information about who the guest hosts would be, the announcement featured actor Matt Damon, who appeared to argue with Kimmel as part of a long-running gag on the show.

"What am I going to do?" Damon said while donning a mask and bathrobe. "I haven’t been on. I’ve been back here for three months waiting to get on."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In May 2017, Kimmel took a break due to the health of his newborn son, William. During that time, guest hosts included Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell and David Spade.

He took a second break in November 2017 when his son had his second heart surgery, with guest hosts including Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has been produced remotely since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The show airs at 11:35 pm Eastern on ABC.