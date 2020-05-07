Jerry Seinfeld wins court battle over ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jerry Seinfeld is still the master of his domain.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the celebrated comedian over Christian Charles, who directed the pilot episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and later sued Seinfeld for allegedly using the work without compensation.

Charles, according to the court documents, said he pitched the idea in 2002 before eventually collaborating with the former sitcom star before the show premiered on Sony's Crackle in 2012. After the pilot was well-received, the plaintiff said he began working preparing subsequent shows when he and Seinfeld began to disagree on payment.

Seinfeld was upset that Charles wanted more than a directing fee instead of a “work-for-hire” basis. A formal complaint from the plaintiff was not filed in federal court until 2018, according to a The Hollywood Reporter. And that was too long to bring the claim, the court said.

“The district court identified two events described in the Second Amended Complaint that would have put a reasonably diligent plaintiff on notice that his ownership claims were disputed,” the Thursday decision read. “First, in February 2012, Seinfeld rejected Charles’s request for backend compensation and made it clear that Charles’s involvement would be limited to a work-for-hire basis. Second, the show premiered in July 2012 without crediting Charles, at which point his ownership claim was publicly repudiated.”

Either one of the developments was “enough to place Charles on notice that his ownership claim was disputed and therefore this action, filed six years later, was brought too late,” the document continued. The case was argued on April 29.

The decision comes as the same week Seinfeld debuts “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” on Netflix, an hourlong comedy special that the streaming platform said, “reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.”

