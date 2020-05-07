NCAA tournament cancellation drains ViacomCBS revenue

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

ViacomCBS Inc., for its first full quarter as a combined company, reported lower revenue, driven by weaker advertising, but the company reported growth in its streaming business as consumers stayed home.

Revenue at the media company -- a combination of Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. that closed in December -- slumped over 6% to $6.67 billion.

Advertising revenue fell 19%, ViacomCBS said, hurt by the company’s year-earlier quarter including the Super Bowl and the NCAA basketball tournament. The NCAA cancelled its championship tournament this year because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ViacomCBS, however, said domestic streaming and digital-video revenue rose by over half. The company said its “streaming platforms had their best month” in April as more people stayed home. Consumers have been staying inside and working from home amid the pandemic.

Stocks in this Article VIAC VIACOMCBS INC. $16.50 +1.61 (+10.85%) CMCSA COMCAST CORP. $35.55 +0.41 (+1.17%) GOOG ALPHABET INC. $1,364.80 +17.50 (+1.30%)

The media company said profit was $516 million, or 84 cents a share. Profit declined from $1.96 billion a year earlier, or $3.20 a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.13 a share.

The company’s results a year ago include a $549 million gain on selling CBS Television City, ViacomCBS said.

NBC UNIVERSAL SLASHES PELOTON STAKE AFTER OLYMPICS BLOW

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company already withdrew its guidance for 2020 in March. It said there were delays in production, but also said that broadcast and cable viewership had increased.

Also Thursday, ViacomCBS announced a deal to make its Viacom cable channels available on Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube TV online TV bundle. It is the third distribution deal that ViacomCBS has announced in as many months, having signed agreements with Verizon Communications Inc. in April and Nexstar Media Group in March.