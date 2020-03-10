Coronavirus fears halt 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' live audiences

"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will temporarily forgo live studio audiences amid growing concern over the spreading coronavirus that has gained a foothold in countries around the globe.

The shows, which are produced by Sony Pictures, are scheduled to be taped in mid-April in Culver City, California, sources familiar with both series confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The precautionary measure comes as longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, 79, continues his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, including chemotherapy treatments. "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, 73, underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Representatives of Sony did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Both men face a higher risk of getting ill from the global virus that originated in Wuhan, China, due to their age, according to government statistics.

People over the age of 60 face the worst chances of survival should they contract the virus. Additionally, nearly 15 percent of patients over 80 years of age who contracted the virus died, according to the latest numbers obtained by the World Health Organization.

Additionally, the average audience member for both series is over 60, putting them equally at risk, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

There are more than 650 cases of the virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, across the United States, and at least 26 Americans have died. Many of those deaths have been linked to a Life Care Center, a senior care facility, in Kirkland, Washington.

U.S. health leaders are stressing that all Americans protect themselves from the coronavirus so that they don't spread it to at-risk populations like seniors.

"If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC says those who have chronic medical conditions are also at greater risk of getting sick.

Worldwide, there are at least 113,672 individual confirmed cases of the virus and at least 4,012 people have died, most deaths occurring in China.

