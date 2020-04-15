‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek memoir to come in July

Famed “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced his new memoir will be published July 21.

Titled “The Answer Is… : Reflections on My Life,” the book from Simon & Schuster will combine anecdotes from the longtime host’s personal life with his opinions on a range of topics like education, marriage, parenthood, philanthropy, spirituality and success.

Trebek will also address some popular questions like what prompted him to shave his mustache, his insights on players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion on actor Will Ferrell’s "Saturday Night Live" impersonation of him. The book features dozens of never-before-seen photos that capture Trebek over the years, according to the publisher.

“Since debuting as the host of 'Jeopardy!' in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life. Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story.”

And according to the publisher, Trebek writes in the memoir: “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.”

The host, who last year revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, provided a health update on Twitter in March, saying that he beat the 18 percent one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients.

Trebek's memoir will sell for $25 and is listed at retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It follows a “Jeopardy!” theme, with each chapter title in the form of a question.

