Jenny Craig planning mass layoffs, shutting down weight-loss centers: Report

Weight-loss company warned employees this week to start looking for new jobs

Jenny Craig reportedly warned employees this week of sweeping layoffs at the company and urged some to start looking for new jobs as it prepares to shut down its brick-and-mortar weight-loss centers across the country.

Jenny Craig storefront

A person walks past a Jenny Craig weight loss store on April 28, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that the Jenny Craig company will undergo potential mass layoffs as it begins a hunt for a buyer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

NBC News obtained a letter dated Tuesday titled "Jenny Craig Company Transition FAQs," which the company sent out to some workers informing them it would be "winding down physical operations" and "has been going through a sales process for the last couple of months."

According to the outlet, the document stated, "While we had to issue Warn Notices specifically for sites where we had more than 50 people potentially impacted, this will likely impact all employees in some manner."

Jenny Craig storefront

People walk past a Jenny Craig weight loss store on April 28, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The company is reportedly shutting down its brick-and-mortar locations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We do not know the exact employees/groups whom will be impacted, and if any employees may be retained," it continued. "As a result, we would suggest that you anticipate that your employment may be impacted and begin to seek other employment."

Jenny Craig did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the report, but earlier issued a statement to NBC acknowledging the firm "is embarking on the next phase of our business to evolve with the changing landscape of today's consumers."

Jenny Craig store sign

A Jenny Craig sign hangs on the wall outside of the weight loss store on April 28, 2023,, in Miami, Florida. The company reportedly warned employees this week of mass layoffs at the firm as it closes its physical stores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The spokesperson added, "Like many other companies, we're currently transitioning from a brick-and-mortar retail business to a customer-friendly, e-commerce driven model. We will have more details to share in the coming weeks as our plans are solidified."