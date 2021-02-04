Jennifer Lopez's blinged-out inauguration cup leads to increased demand from small business owner

The blinged-out cup that Jennifer Lopez was spotted drinking from while attending President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration has led to an increased demand for the small business owner who made it.

Lopez is notorious for going out and about with a blinged-out drinking cup that’s specially crafted to fit every occasion. Whether it’s the Super Bowl, the release of her latest movie or, most recently, her performance of “This Land is Your Land” at the 2021 inauguration, JLo seems keen to always be drinking in style.

Speaking to KSDK’s “5 On Your Side,” the creator of the star’s custom cups, Teneka Moore, noted that demand has increased since the star was spotted at the event with her latest design.

“Since the inauguration, oh my gosh. It’s just like, boom,” she told the outlet.

She added: “It just all about the cups. They see her with it, they gotta have it.”

Moore is the owner and operator of TaylorMade Bling Embellishments, where she personally handcrafts high-quality Swarovski crystal or rhinestone embellishments onto cups with opulent designs meant to allow the purchaser to sip in style and luxury. In 2017, she caught JLo’s attention when one of her cups was given to the singer as a gift. She’s been working with the performer ever since.

"I couldn't have asked for a better blessing. It's been so crazy," Moore told Entertainment Tonight last year. "Ever since then, she orders a cup for every event, every promotion that she does. Any movie, anything that she does, she commemorates it with a cup. It's awesome."

According to her website, Moore’s cups are indeed high-end products, with prices going as high as $605.

Prior to the inauguration, which Moore told KSDK was a “historic moment” for the country and her business, her cups were featured in a

Lopez took part in for the Hard Rock Hotel. The ad sees her go to extreme lengths to recover her cup from a particularly determined thief.