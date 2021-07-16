Jennifer Lopez considering purchasing $63.9M home in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is considering dropping a pretty penny on a new home in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old multihyphenate was seen out-and-about on Thursday house shopping with her beau, Ben Affleck. It was reported earlier this year that Lopez is looking to relocated from Miami to LA, where Affleck currently resides.

A source told TMZ that while the two were seen looking for houses together, they don’t yet have plans to move in together, but that Affleck, 48, was just lending a helping hand.

Among the properties they toured was a Beverly Park mansion listed for $63.95 million. The over-31,000 square-foot home sits on a 1.4-acre plot on Billionaire’s Row.

The property boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and a gated entrance with a large motor court and a separate driveway for staff.

The home, furnished by Fendi, includes a bowling alley with a game room, a stocked bar, a movie theater, a gym, a hair salon, a medical room, a golf simulator, a wine cellar and tasting room, an indoor pool and a full spa treatment including a steam shower.

Also included on the property are a two-bedroom guest house, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana complete with misters.

In the main house is the grand master suite, his-and-her bathrooms, oversized closets, an elevator and a terrace overlooking the acreage, including its massive lawns.

Finally, the property also contains a five-star luxury pool cabana area with fountains.

Lopez and Affleck were previously in a relationship from 2002-2004. They were engaged during that time and intense media coverage of their relationship is widely considered to be the reason behind their split.

They rekindled their romance not long after Lopez split from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez has two children of her own – 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – while Affleck shares three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.