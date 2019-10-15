Jennifer Aniston finds too many new friends and breaks Instagram

The Instagram world now has another superstar to follow, as actress Jennifer Aniston inaugurated her account with a picture she took with her famous castmates from the show “Friend” -- and it created a frenzy.

With an Instagram ID that is simply “jenniferaniston” and just hours after the actress joined the social media site fans were no longer able to follow her.

An Instagram representative told the New York Post’s Page Six, 'We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page - the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

As FOX Business published this story late Tuesday, users were able to follow her and she had attracted 5.3 million followers.

The biography on her Instagram page simply says, “My friends call me Jen” with a profile picture of her pretending to scream.

Four of her co-stars on the show, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary - Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – have IG accounts, with the only exception being Matthew Perry.

One of the followers who joined her online was her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who liked her first post and also took to the comments section and wrote: 'Woot-woot! #first,' adding several emojis including a heart.

Cox also left a comment on Aniston’s maiden pic, writing 'love you,' along with two black hearts and two clapping emojis.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!!” commented actress Reese Witherspoon, who co-stars with Aniston and Steve Carell on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

Aniston follows 102 accounts, including fellow actors Witherspoon, Eva Mendes, Orlando Bloom, Rita Wilson, Sara Foster, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman, Lake Bell, Jessica Biel, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr, Katy Perry, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, David Spade, Jimmy Kimmel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Justin Timberlake, and Selena Gomez.

The popular actress also follows luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, the "Ellen" show, Gloria Steinem, former first lady Michelle Obama and Dolly Parton as well as other accounts including that of “The Morning Show,” Apple TV, St. Jude Children's Hospital (which she appears in ads for), Tom Ford and even Comments By Celebs.

Anniston will be returning to TV screens (and mobile phones, tablets and laptops) with Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019 with "The Morning Show" -- her first series since "Friends" went off the air in 2004.

