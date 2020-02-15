Jeff Bezos mingles with Hollywood elite to create celebrity life: Report

The richest man in the world appears to be flaunting his money for celebrity -- unlike many other tech executives, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been mingling with Hollywood elites and other stars at recent high profile events including fashion shows, award shows and after-parties, according to Page Six.

That hasn’t always been Bezos’ style -- it reportedly started with his relationship with Lauren Sanchez, the website reported, citing “insiders.”

JEFF BEZOS SETS NEW LA REAL ESTATE RECORD WITH $165M BEVERLY HILLS BUY

One “family source” told Page Six: “Jeff has clearly ‘gone Hollywood.’”

“Risky fashion choices, lunch with Anna Wintour, a nonstop barrage of shameless selfies with A-listers,” the source reportedly added. “He’s ... a narcissist with poor judgment and Lauren is calling the shots.”

In December, Bezos reportedly threw a 50th birthday for Sanchez, inviting celebrities including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Timothee Chalamet, according to Page Six.

IS JEFF BEZOS ENGAGED?

The couple has also recently been seen at Tom Ford’s fashion show, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and the Super Bowl, where they’ve spent time with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour and Lizzo.

A former colleague of Bezos reportedly told the Post: “I’ve known Jeff since the early days of Amazon and his recent behavior is nothing that I would expect from him — this is not the Jeff that I knew.”

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Sanchez loves Los Angeles and “the life it affords her.”

Other celebrity friends of Bezos and Sanchez include big names in Hollywood such as media mogul David Geffen and record executive Scooter Braun and his wife Yael, according to Page Six.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In fact, Bezos recently purchased Geffen’s Los Angeles mansion for $165 million, setting the record for the highest home price in the area.

However, it isn’t Bezos’ first home in Beverly Hills. He and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, previously paid $24 million for an 11,891-square-foot mansion there and later bought the house next door for $12.9 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,134.87 -15.00 -0.70%

Bezos and MacKenzie announced their divorce in January 2019, after 25 years of marriage. Soon after they announced their divorce, Bezos’ relationship with Sanchez was also made public.

Their divorce was finalized in July 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS