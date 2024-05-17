Jeff Bezos' massive Beverly Hills compound coming together

The massive estate that Jeff Bezos reportedly owns in Beverly Hills appears to be coming together.

Photos of the property taken this month by X17 Online depicted significant headway after the Daily Mail and other outlets reported in late February on various developments towards completion of the billionaire Amazon founder’s construction project there.

The property has been under Bezos’s ownership since early 2020, when he reached a deal with then-owner and entertainment tycoon David Geffen to purchase it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SEE WHAT LAUREN SANCHEZ, JEFF BEZOS WORE TO MET GALA

Beverly Hills, where the large compound is located, has long been considered an extremely wealthy area in Los Angeles County. Bezos also has real estate in Washington, New York, Texas, Hawaii, Florida and the District of Columbia, Architectural Digest reported.

Reports vary on how much the Beverly Hills compound cost, with some saying Bezos had to hand over $165 million.

The property sprawls roughly 10 acres, per the New York Post.

Close to its mansion, it boasts a pool with a diving board and a shallow area for lounging in the water, according to X17 Online photos. Nearby, there is also a large pergola.

JEFF BEZOS DROPS $90M ON THIRD SOUTH FLORIDA PROPERTY

Areas to play sports like tennis and basketball are also reportedly present on the grounds along with other buildings.

As for the mansion sitting on the property, it consists of several stories and significant square footage, the New York Post reported.

Construction on the Beverly Hills mansion and its property has been a multi-year effort, according to reports.

FOX Business reached out to a Bezos representative for comment.

Image 1 of 2

Bezos, who moved to Florida, has a personal fortune worth $202.4 billion as of Friday, with much of that stemming from his stake in Amazon, according to Forbes. He offloaded 50 million Amazon shares earlier this year but remains one of the e-commerce giant’s major shareholders.

JEFF BEZOS SELLS 50M SHARES OF AMAZON STOCK: WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON HIS STAKE?

He also has a 417-foot superyacht – the Koru – that he and fiancee Lauren Sanchez started being able to use last summer.

The engaged couple have had a busy handful of weeks, attending the Met Gala earlier this month and a White House state dinner last month. They also recently became the recipients of Conservation International’s "Global Visionary Award" and accepted that honor during a New York City event.