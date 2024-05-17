Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos' massive Beverly Hills compound coming together

The property sprawls roughly 10 acres according to reports

Miami is ‘buzzing’ over Jeff Bezos’ move: Peggy Olin

OneWorld Properties CEO Peggy Olin speaks with FOX News Digital about the hype around Amazon’s Jeff Bezos relocating from Seattle to Miami.

The massive estate that Jeff Bezos reportedly owns in Beverly Hills appears to be coming together.

Photos of the property taken this month by X17 Online depicted significant headway after the Daily Mail and other outlets reported in late February on various developments towards completion of the billionaire Amazon founder’s construction project there.

The property has been under Bezos’s ownership since early 2020, when he reached a deal with then-owner and entertainment tycoon David Geffen to purchase it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Beverly Hills, where the large compound is located, has long been considered an extremely wealthy area in Los Angeles County. Bezos also has real estate in Washington, New York, Texas, Hawaii, Florida and the District of Columbia, Architectural Digest reported.

Aerial shot of Jeff Bezos's mansion

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's compound, seen here on May 12, 2024, in the center of Beverly Hills, California is located on more than 12 acres whichis approximately the space normally taken up by 30 homes in this desirable location. (Juliano/X17online.com)

Reports vary on how much the Beverly Hills compound cost, with some saying Bezos had to hand over $165 million. 

The property sprawls roughly 10 acres, per the New York Post.

Aerial shot of Jeff Bezos's mansion

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's compound, seen here on May 12, 2024, in the center of Beverly Hills, California is located on more than 12 acres whichis approximately the space normally taken up by 30 homes in this desirable location. (Juliano/X17online.com)

Close to its mansion, it boasts a pool with a diving board and a shallow area for lounging in the water, according to X17 Online photos. Nearby, there is also a large pergola.

Areas to play sports like tennis and basketball are also reportedly present on the grounds along with other buildings.

Aerial shot of Jeff Bezos's mansion

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's compound, seen here on May 12, 2024, in the center of Beverly Hills, California is located on more than 12 acres whichis approximately the space normally taken up by 30 homes in this desirable location. (Juliano/X17online.com)

As for the mansion sitting on the property, it consists of several stories and significant square footage, the New York Post reported. 

Construction on the Beverly Hills mansion and its property has been a multi-year effort, according to reports.

Aerial shot of Jeff Bezos's mansion

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's compound, seen here on May 12, 2024, in the center of Beverly Hills, California is located on more than 12 acres whichis approximately the space normally taken up by 30 homes in this desirable location. (Juliano/X17online.com)

FOX Business reached out to a Bezos representative for comment.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's compound, seen here on May 12, 2024, in the center of Beverly Hills, California is located on more than 12 acres whichis approximately the space normally taken up by 30 homes in this desirable location.

Bezos, who moved to Florida, has a personal fortune worth $202.4 billion as of Friday, with much of that stemming from his stake in Amazon, according to Forbes. He offloaded 50 million Amazon shares earlier this year but remains one of the e-commerce giant’s major shareholders.

He also has a 417-foot superyacht – the Koru – that he and fiancee Lauren Sanchez started being able to use last summer.

The engaged couple have had a busy handful of weeks, attending the Met Gala earlier this month and a White House state dinner last month. They also recently became the recipients of Conservation International’s "Global Visionary Award" and accepted that honor during a New York City event.