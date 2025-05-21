Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez take in the French Riviera

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez took in the French Riviera over the weekend.

Photos show the engaged couple on Sunday evening walking through Cannes, a town on the French Riviera popular for vacationing and known for hosting the Cannes Film Festival.

Bezos and Sanchez grabbed a meal in Cannes that evening, Page Six reported .

The couple walked hand-in-hand while out on the town, with Bezos sporting a button-up shirt and slacks and Sanchez donning a light-colored dress.

The next day, Sanchez attended the Global Gift Gala in Cannes. She was given the Women Empowerment Award at that event for her "commitment to uplifting others, breaking barriers, and championing change," the Global Gift Foundation said in an Instagram post.

Sanchez has had a busy past week or so, with media outlets reporting she and friends visited Paris for a few days for her bachelorette party.

Kim Kardashian, Eve Longoria and Katy Perry were some of the friends who celebrated with her in the City of Light, according to Page Six.

Sanchez and Bezos have been engaged since the billionaire Amazon founder asked for her hand in marriage one night in May 2023 while on his sailing yacht, Sanchez told Vogue in November of that year.

She told Vogue she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

In March, Puck News reported Bezos and Sanchez had mailed out invitations to guests who they want to attend their wedding. They are reportedly looking to marry this summer in Venice, Italy.

The city of Venice said later that month it was "mutually working and supporting" the organizers of the couple’s wedding.

Venice said at the time that it would be "easy" for the city to "accommodate" the couple’s nuptials "without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."