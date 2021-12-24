Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pack on PDA during winter vacation hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez couldn’t get enough of each other as they skipped the cold for a winter vacation escape to St. Barts.

The Amazon co-founder, 57, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, went public with their relationship in January 2019 and have since basked in their blossoming romance as evidenced by Sanchez’s blissful grin in photographs of the couple.

In one image, Bezos and Sanchez are resting on a wooden bench perched in an overgrown field as the television personality is half-draped on the bench while leaning against her billionaire beau.

Sanchez wore a black sport top, black shorts covered by a white sweater tied at the waist, a white ball cap and sneakers.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ COZY UP AT SUN VALLEY, IDAHO BILLIONAIRES SUMMER CAMP

Another image shows Bezos and Sanchez appear to kiss and share an embrace, the consumer tech boss with his arm around the back of Sanchez’s neck. She returns the favor with a backside grab of his printed brown and black shorts.

The surfaced paparazzi snaps come just days after fellow divorced tech billionaire Bill Gates revealed his plans to skip most of his holiday agenda due to the rapid emergence of the coronavirus omicron variant.

BILL GATES OPENS UP ABOUT HIS DIVORCE, ACKNOWLEDGES YEAR OF ‘GREAT PERSONAL SADNESS’

"Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic," Gates began in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. "Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans."

The Microsoft founder said the variant "is spreading faster than any virus in history" and "will soon be in every country in the world."

"The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you," Gates continued. "We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious."

Gates went on to encourage people to wear masks, avoid large indoor gatherings and get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that "getting a booster gives the best protection."

AMAZON, NLRB REACH SETTLEMENT MAKING IT EASIER FOR EMPLOYEES TO ENGAGE IN LABOR ORGANIZING EFFORTS

Gates said last month that COVID-19 could possibly fall to seasonal flu levels sometime next year as more folks get vaccinated, and new treatments continue rolling out. The billionaire philanthropist said Tuesday that he still sees a possibility of that happening, just not right away.

"If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months," he tweeted. "Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos and Sanchez made their red carpet debut arm-in-arm at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, in January 2020, just days after the Blue Origin leader threw Sanchez two parties to commemorate her 50th birthday.

Two days later, the lovebirds were canoodling aboard David Geffen's $200 million yacht, Rising Sun, in St. Barts.

Fox Business’ Breck Dumas and Nate Day contributed to this report.