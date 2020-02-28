Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez meet with French President Emmanuel Macron

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss “climate, sustainability and preserving the natural world,” this week.

The Amazon CEO posted a picture of the three of them sitting together on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday.

“Discussing climate, sustainability, and preserving the natural world with President @EmmanuelMacron today in Paris. #BezosEarthFund #ClimatePledge,” Bezos tweeted along with the picture.

During the past several months, Bezos has been focused on several climate initiatives, including the Bezos Earth Fund, which he announced on Feb. 17 on Instagram. Amazon also co-founded a corporate Climate Pledge, which the company signed in September.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share,” Bezos wrote, in part, on Instagram with the announcement of the Earth Fund. “I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣”

Meanwhile, signatories of the corporate Climate Pledge agreed to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement 10 years early.

The Climate Pledge calls on businesses to measure and report greenhouse emissions, implement decarbonization strategies and offset their carbon emissions.

