Jeff Bezos kicks back with McDonald’s burger after yacht troubles in Netherlands

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a photo paying homage to his first employer, McDonald’s.

"My first job. And still the same great burger," Bezos tweeted, along with a photo of himself at a table devouring the meal. "Happy Sunday!"

Bezos started working at McDonald’s flipping burgers when he was 16 to get a summer job.

MCDONALD'S TO LOSE ONE BOARD MEMBER, ADD THREE OTHERS

"I was a grill man and never worked the cash registers," Bezos is quoted as saying in Cody Teets book, "Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s." "The most challenging thing was keeping everything going at the right pace during a rush. The manager at my McDonald’s was excellent. He had a lot of teenagers working for him, and he kept us focused even while we had fun."

Now, more than 40 years later, Bezos – who is among the top five richest people in the world – has bigger concerns than a rush at McDonald’s.

Recently, the billionaire’s 417-foot, multimillion-dollar megayacht irked local residents after he offered to pay to take apart and reassemble a historic bridge that the yacht needed to pass to get out of Rotterdam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The offer was scraped after public outcry, and the yacht was towed away without having to disassemble the bridge.