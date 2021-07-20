Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' cowboy hat at Blue Origin space flight lights up the internet

A number of social media users poked fun at the Amazon founder's fashion choice

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and three passengers react to the historic launch aboard the New Shepard.  video

Bezos on Blue Origin rocket touchdown: Best day ever!

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos caught the internet's attention Tuesday – not so much because he flew into space, but because he wore a cowboy hat before and after doing so.

The billionaire, his brother and several others who gathered to celebrate after Blue Origin's historic manned launch on the New Shepard were seen wearing cowboy hats near the launch and landing site in West Texas. 

Jeff Bezos wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Blue Origin live stream on YouTube) (Fox News)

Live video footage of the launch and landing captured Bezos wearing his hat prior to takeoff and then putting it back on before exiting Blue Origin's crewed capsule after it touched down on Earth before 10 a.m. EST.

LIVE: BLUE ORIGIN CREW, JEFF BEZOS LAND SAFELY AFTER SPACEFLIGHT

Jeff Bezos wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Blue Origin live stream on YouTube) (Fox News)

A number of social media users poked fun at the Amazon founder's fashion choice after Tuesday's landing.

Tuesday's launch marked Blue Origin's first manned flight into space and the second historic space mission this month after Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson successfully completed his flight.

Blue Origin's crewed capsule reached a maximum altitude of 351,210 feet before returning to Earth.

The  crew – consisting of Bezos; his brother, Mark Bezos; 18-year-old Oliver Daemen; and 82-year-old "Mercury 13" aerospace pioneer Wally Funk – and personnel celebrated with champagne Tuesday morning after the triumph.