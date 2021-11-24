Expand / Collapse search
New Jeep Cherokee L and Wagoneers recalled for airbag issue

Knee airbags may disable without warning

Jeep is recalling approximately 100,000 of its newest models due to a software glitch that could turn off some of their airbags.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first three-row version of the Grand Cherokee. (Jeep)

The safety campaign includes the Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, all of which were introduced in the second half of 2021.

The 2022 Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer are Jeep's largest models. (Jeep)

According to documents filed with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the "Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) may have incorrect software which can disable the driver, passenger and knee air bags without warning."

The problem can be fixed with a software update, but vehicles will need to be brought to a service center to complete it. Other airbags, including frontal and side curtain, are not affected by the issue.

Official notices will start to go out on Dec. 30, but owners can contact NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, for more information.