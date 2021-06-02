JBS meat products: Where they're sold and under what name brand

When the world’s largest meat processing company was disrupted by a cyberattack this week, it stoked fears of potential meat shortages.

Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made "significant progress" in dealing with the hack and expected the "vast majority" of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.

JBS serves around 275,000 customers worldwide, ranging from supermarket chains to small retailers, wholesale clubs and foodservice companies, and it is also the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A shutdown for just one day would cause the U.S. to lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

The company has 45 brands in the United States. Some namesakes include Swift, Pilgrim's, Blue Ribbon Beef and Certified Angus Beef – all of which are found in various retailers, supermarkets and restaurants.

For instance, its Swift brand can be found at wholesale retailers including Costco and BJ's as well as grocers such as Food Lion, Weis Markets, WinCo and Stop & Shop, according to its retail locator.

JBS CYBERATTACK FORCES SHUTDOWN ALL COMPANY'S US BEEF PLANTS

Meanwhile, grocers such as Shoprite and Fairway Markets sell JBS' Certified Angus Beef brand, according to the company's store locator. The beef is also used at chain restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory and Johnny Rockets.

Walmart confirmed to FOX Business that it only regularly carries a small amount coming from JBS and wasn't affected by the recent events.

In its Annual and Sustainability 2017 Report, the company noted that its global customers included McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Outback, KFC, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s.

JBS, which is a majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride, didn’t say which of its 84 U.S. facilities were closed Monday and Tuesday because of the attack. However, it said JBS USA and Pilgrim’s were still able to ship meat from nearly all of its facilities Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.