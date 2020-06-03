Jay-Z, TeamROC philanthropy honor George Floyd with full-page ads

Famed rapper and activist Jay-Z and the philanthropic arm of his music company have placed an ad in several U.S. newspapers for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis at the end of May, officials said.

TeamROC commissioned the full-page ad, which was published in a number of prominent American newspapers and includes an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech in Selma, Alabama in March 1965.

"Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live," the excerpt states, in part. "And if a man happens to be 36-years-old, as I happen to be, some great truth stands before the door of his life – some great opportunity to stand for that which is right and that which is just."

The same ad was published in different papers on Tuesday. Both days, it was signed by Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as well as his entertainment company, Roc Nation, public figures, such as Van Jones and Charlamagne tha God, attorneys for Floyd's family, families whose loved ones have died in similarly tragic deaths, and activist groups and organizations, such as the Innocence Project, REFORM Alliance and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a TeamROC spokesperson said.

"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice," the excerpt further states.

The ad was also posted on TeamROC's Instagram page, with versions in black and white, with the caption: "In dedication to George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd."

On Wednesday, the ad ran in the following newspapers:

Minneapolis Star-Tribune

The Boston Globe

The Cleveland Plain Dealer

The South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Sacramento Bee

Tulsa World

The Raleigh News & Observer

The Oklahoman

The Miami Herald

The State (Columbia, South Carolina)

The Oregonian

And on Tuesday, it ran in the following newspapers:

New York Times

LA Times

New York Post

Chicago Tribune

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Houston Chronicle

Dallas Morning News

Orlando Sentinel

Salt Lake Tribune

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Albuquerque Journal

Philadelphia Inquirer

Denver Post

East Bay Times / Mercury News

Austin American Statesman

Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Thousands of people have since taken to the streets nationwide in protest of police brutality displayed in the killing of Floyd, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Racial tensions were also running high after two white men were arrested in May in the February shooting death of black jogger Arbery in Georgia, and after Louisville, Kentucky, police shot Taylor to death in her home in March.

On Sunday, Carter released a statement calling for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute those responsible for killing Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

The music industry went dark yesterday for "Black Out Tuesday," to reflect and call for change in response to the deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.