HelloFresh announces return of 'Elf'-themed spaghetti meal kit, limited-edition recipes ahead of Christmas

The fan-favorite "Elf" holiday movie is making an appearance in homes across the country in more ways than one this Christmas season.

HelloFresh announced the return of its Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal kits — and is debuting a limited-edition set of "Elf"-themed recipes.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Buddy's trip to New York City, HelloFresh is bringing back the beloved spaghetti meal kit for fans of the Christmas character.

POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES ‘ELF’ COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE HOLIDAY FILM: SEE THE BUDDY THE ELF-THEMED PRODUCTS

The meal kit, which sold out in minutes last year, includes all the ingredients to make Buddy’s famous spaghetti — with maple syrup, chocolate, marshmallows and more.

The kit also includes two festive aprons, two portioned plates with designations of the four main "elf" food groups and a resealable plastic storage bag to ensure the meal can be packed for lunch on the go.

The festive meal kit will be available for purchase starting Monday, Dec. 4, at 12:25 p.m. EST at HelloFresh and will be priced at $29.99.

KRISPY KREME CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘ELF’ WITH MOVIE-INSPIRED HOLIDAY DONUTS: SEE THE FESTIVE TREATS

Due to last year’s successful launch, there will be a limited number of kits available for purchase each day from Dec. 4 through Dec. 8., with each day’s offerings being on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to HelloFresh.

Additionally, HelloFresh announced the debut of its "Elf"-themed recipes inspired by some popular scenes from the 2003 movie.

HelloFresh's customers can pick among three recipes from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15: Gimbels’ Santa Cheeseburgers, World’s Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch and Buddy the Elf’s Snowball Cake Truffles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The cheeseburger option will include a classic beef and cheeseburger with garlic mayo, balsamic caramelized onions and cheesy mashed potatoes.

The brunch spread will include candied bacon, apples and oranges and a pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins prepared in a coffee mug, according to the company.

Although there is no real snowball fight in Central Park, HelloFresh is offering spiced cake truffle snowballs covered in sweet cream frosting, coconut and powdered sugar to represent the iconic movie scene.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

HelloFresh vice president of brand and creative Kirsten Walpert said the company is "thrilled to be bringing back the iconic candy-topped, syrupy dish along with a few special additions," in a media statement.

"Through this partnership, we’re able to bring the wonder and joy that’s become synonymous with the film ‘Elf’ to our customers’ kitchens, helping them to create truly memorable cooking experiences and new holiday traditions," she also said.