James Caan: 'The Godfather' actor's life and illustrious career, by the numbers

American actor James Caan has died at the age of 82.

A representative of Caan’s took to Twitter to announce the star’s death. He reportedly died Wednesday night.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet said, which came from Caan’s verified Twitter account.

In honor of Caan, FOX Business is taking a look at his life and career. Here are 10 number-based facts you should know.

3 – Caan was born the first of three children on March 26, 1940, in Bronx, New York. He was welcomed by Arthur Caan, a butcher, and Sophie Caan (maiden name: Falkenstein). His siblings were Ronnie Caan, 77, a producer, and Barabara Licker-Caan, who died in 1981 at the age of 38.

4 – Caan married and divorced four times in his lifetime. His ex-wives include actress Dee Jay Mathis (1961 to 1966), actress Sheila Caan (1976 to 1977), model Ingrid Hajek (1990 to 1995) and costume designer Linda Stokes (1995 to 2009).

5 – Caan was a father to five adult children, including Tara A. Caan, 57; Scott Caan, 45; Alexander James Caan, 31; James Arthur Caan, 26; Jacob Nicholas Caan, 23.

1961 – Caan started acting in his early 20s. His first on-film acting credit was in 1961 with the television series "Naked City." He played the role of Marty Feketi.

137 – Caan has 137 acting credits to his name, according to IMDb – an online film and TV database.

$35,000 – Caan made $35,000 for his appearance in "The Godfather" (1972), where he played the role of Sonny Corleone, according to IMDb. He reportedly earned the same salary for the franchise’s sequel, "The Godfather Part II" (1974).

$75,000 – Caan’s salary reportedly increased significantly by the time he starred in the TV sitcom, "Back in the Game," in 2013. He was paid $75,000 per episode for the 13-episode season, according to IMDb.

8 – Caan won eight awards over his acting career, according to IMDb. His awards include:

- Best Actor for "The Godfather" from the Faro Island Film Festival (1972)

-Best Actor for "Rollerball" from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films (1976)

- Star on the Walk of Fame (1978)

- Outstanding Achievement in Acting from the Hollywood Film Awards (1999)

- Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Film Festival (2003)

- Golden Boot from the Golden Boot Awards (2005)

- Blockbuster Movie of the Week for "Brian’s Songs" from the TV Land Awards (2006)

- Outstanding Cast Performance for "The Red Maple Leaf" from the Action on Film International Film Festival (2016)

$291.4M – "The Godfather" franchise, which is one of Caan’s most recognizable works, made more than $291.4 million in global ticket sales, according to data published Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro. The first film grossed more than $243.8 million while the second grossed more than $47.5 million.

$20M – Caan’s estimated net worth is $20 million, according to a report from Celebrity Net Worth – a celebrity asset estimation company.