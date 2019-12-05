J.M Smucker Co. cat food line voluntarily recalled over health concerns

Cat owners, beware, as a line of wet, canned cat foods was recalled Thursday over health concerns regarding poor-quality ingredients.

J.M. Smucker Co. announced it is voluntarily recalling some of its Special Kitty wet, canned cat food product line, in particular its Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate, which the company said didn’t meet its quality and safety standards. The recall is being conducted alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the company’s recall alert.

The recalled product in question is sold both individually as well as in variety packs, and the company urged cat owners to throw away any Special Kitty wet, canned cat food and stop feeding it to their pets immediately.

Cats who have ingested the recalled product may experience symptoms ranging from nausea along with excessive salivation and diarrhea or vomiting to more serious symptoms including seizures, difficulty walking and even death, the recall alert states.

Cat owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if their pet is exhibiting any of these symptoms, according to the recall alert. The product line is sold at grocery stores nationwide as well as online, however the company did note that no other Special Kitty products have been impacted by the recall.

An investigation into the recalled product showed that the impacted product was most likely manufactured during a single day, with J.M. Smucker Co. saying the investigation is ongoing as it looks to minimize the chance of this occurring in the future.

Pet parents with questions about the product recall should call 888-569-6767 between Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. If cat owners would like to share information about this recall with the Food and Drug Administration, they are advised to do so through the agency's reporting portal located here: https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/

