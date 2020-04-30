Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

J. Crew preparing to file for bankruptcy

New York-based clothing chain has fallen on hard times amid COVID-19 shutdown

By FOXBusiness
close
International Council of Shopping Centers CEO and President Tom McGee says the federal government needs to provide monetary aid to the retail industry and discusses why he is worried about the future of the sector as a whole. video

Can retail survive coronavirus?

International Council of Shopping Centers CEO and President Tom McGee says the federal government needs to provide monetary aid to the retail industry and discusses why he is worried about the future of the sector as a whole.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

J. Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the U.S., according to multiple reports.

SOME J.CREW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS HACKED LAST YEAR, COMPANY SAYS

The company is moving to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, officials close to the matter told CNBC, cautioning, however, that the plan is not yet finalized. J. Crew did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The New York-based clothing chain had recently fallen on hard times, facing debt and sales struggles before the COVID-19 shutdown exacerbated that with store closings. J. Crew launched Madewell in 2016, a chain it had planned to spin off in an IPO to help pay down part of its 1.7 billion debt, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

While total revenue for the company increased by 2 percent to $2,540.1 million in fiscal 2019, J. Crew said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that sales decreased 4 percent to $1,707.7 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This is a developing story.