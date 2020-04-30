J. Crew preparing to file for bankruptcy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

J. Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the U.S., according to multiple reports.

The company is moving to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, officials close to the matter told CNBC, cautioning, however, that the plan is not yet finalized. J. Crew did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The New York-based clothing chain had recently fallen on hard times, facing debt and sales struggles before the COVID-19 shutdown exacerbated that with store closings. J. Crew launched Madewell in 2016, a chain it had planned to spin off in an IPO to help pay down part of its 1.7 billion debt, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

While total revenue for the company increased by 2 percent to $2,540.1 million in fiscal 2019, J. Crew said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that sales decreased 4 percent to $1,707.7 million.

This is a developing story.