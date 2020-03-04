Some J.Crew customer accounts hacked last year, company says

Some J. Crew customers’ online accounts were reportedly hacked last year, but the company is only recently revealing the event, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

The data breach reportedly happened in April of last year, according to a notice that the retail company filed with the California attorney general’s office earlier this week, TechCrunch reported.

In the notice, J. Crew said it “recently” discovered the hack “through routine and proactive web scanning.”

AS CORONAVIRUS SCAMS SPREAD, HERE’S HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

However, it did not specifically say when the breach was discovered or how many people were affected.

Aside from customer email addresses and passwords, J. Crew said the hackers would have been able to access some credit card information for cards stored in customer accounts including the cards’ last four digits, expiration dates, card types and the billing addresses connected to the cards.

FBI WORKING TO ‘BURN DOWN’ CYBER CRIMINALS’ INFRASTRUCTURE

Hackers may have also been able to see order numbers, shipping confirmation numbers and the shipment status of the orders, the company said in the notice.

“We do not have reason to believe that the unauthorized party gained access to any additional information within your account,” the letter said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

J. Crew did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment, however, a spokesperson for the company confirmed the incident to TechCrunch.

The spokesperson reportedly did not disclose how many customers were affected other than saying it was a “small number,” TechCrunch reported.

According to the notice, J. Crew disabled its customer accounts and recommended that customers change their passwords for the account and any other accounts with the same password.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS