It's likely a white Christmas in these 12 snowy states

Arizona is in the mix

By FOXBusiness
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you may be in luck only in these 12 states.

The term defines having at least an inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Dec. 25, according to AccuWeather, but it’s likely this year that many Americans will wake to no flurries. Just 30 percent of the 48 contiguous states typically see Christmas snow.

“It appears a white Christmas is looking unlikely for many major cities in the Midwest, such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, with a surge of warmth expected in the days leading up to the holiday,” Bill Deger, a senior meteorologist at the weather service, said in a statement. “For much of the central and southern Plains to the Southeast and East Coast, it’s looking rather warm than white, with sunshine and temperatures above normal.”

Here are the states most likely to get snow, based on the AccuWeather forecasts:

  • Arizona
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

