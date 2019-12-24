Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Brita ‘ugliest ugly’ Christmas sweaters are made of plastic waste

Nearly 80 million tons of plastic are produced each year

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Neil Cavuto, Fox News Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus, Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder and manager Jonathan Hoenig discuss the impact ugly Christmas sweaters have on the market and consumers.video

Ugly Christmas sweaters become multimillion-dollar trend: Report

FOX Business' Neil Cavuto, Fox News Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus, Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder and manager Jonathan Hoenig discuss the impact ugly Christmas sweaters have on the market and consumers.

The ugliest Christmas sweater of the year may come from a water filter maker.

Continue Reading Below

German-based Brita, known for its water purification systems, launched “The Ugliest Ugly Sweaters,” a line of five ugly sweaters made of single-use plastic waste. The promotion calls attention to the negative impacts these items can have on the environment.

Nearly 80 million tons of plastic packaging is produced around the world each year and plastic waste is estimated to cost around $33,000 per ton in related environmental costs.

Brita’s sweaters, made of 80 percent recycled items, tell wearers to “Drink Like You Care.”

RED LOBSTER’S NEW UGLY SWEATER HAS A POCKET FOR WHAT?

The sweaters, which feature dead fish, maimed polar bears and melting ice caps, were designed by advertising agency McGarryBowen and Knitwear Lab. There are 500 in total.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

While the sweaters are currently out of stock on Amazon, they come at a time when ugly sweaters have become a national multimillion-dollar trend, with big brands like Red Lobster, Tipsy Elves and White Castle debuting their own versions of ugly attire.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS