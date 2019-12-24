Brita ‘ugliest ugly’ Christmas sweaters are made of plastic waste

The ugliest Christmas sweater of the year may come from a water filter maker.

German-based Brita, known for its water purification systems, launched “The Ugliest Ugly Sweaters,” a line of five ugly sweaters made of single-use plastic waste. The promotion calls attention to the negative impacts these items can have on the environment.

Nearly 80 million tons of plastic packaging is produced around the world each year and plastic waste is estimated to cost around $33,000 per ton in related environmental costs.

Brita’s sweaters, made of 80 percent recycled items, tell wearers to “Drink Like You Care.”

The sweaters, which feature dead fish, maimed polar bears and melting ice caps, were designed by advertising agency McGarryBowen and Knitwear Lab. There are 500 in total.

While the sweaters are currently out of stock on Amazon, they come at a time when ugly sweaters have become a national multimillion-dollar trend, with big brands like Red Lobster, Tipsy Elves and White Castle debuting their own versions of ugly attire.

