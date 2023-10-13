Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems targeted by protesters in Massachusetts

Protesters demonstrated in front of an Israeli defense contractor's office in Massachusets Thursday over its involvement in Israel's military.

There were 50 protesters outside an Elbit Systems of America office in Cambridge. Three were chained to the door, and others held signs calling for the company to be shut down and leave the town, according to NBC10 Boston. The protesters also accused the company of profiting from "genocide," according to the outlet.

Elbit Systems of America's parent company – Israel-based Elbit Systems – is the largest defense contractor for Israel. It describes itself as an international high technology company that's primarily engaged in the defense and homeland security arena, according to its website.

Elbit opened its "innovation center" in Cambridge in December 2021. The location will "base up to 60 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers with stand-up lab space and a virtual reality collaboration area," according to a press release announcing the facility's opening.

Shortly after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel, Elbit Systems posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "it stands with its employees, Israel Defense Forces' soldiers, commanding officers, and the Israeli Ministry of Defense during these difficult times."

The company added: "The State of Israel stands strong and secure in the face of the forthcoming challenges."

Hamas terrorists struck Israel over the weekend in the deadliest attacks the country experienced in decades. Israel's government declared war in response and launched airstrikes on Gaza.

More than 1,300 civilians were killed by Hamas terrorists, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. Palestinian authorities said Friday that at least 1,799 Palestinians are dead in the Gaza Strip.

Elbit Systems didn't respond to FOX Business' request for comment.