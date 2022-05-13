Expand / Collapse search
Foxconn to build Fisker's PEAR electric SUV at Ohio factory in 2024

The name pokes fun at Apple

The Apple car may still be in the works, but you'll soon be able to drive a PEAR.

Fisker Pear

The Fisker PEAR is a compact electric SUV. (Fisker)

Electric car startup Fisker has reconfirmed that Foxconn's completed purchase of the Lordstown Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio, means the contract manufacturer will be able to begin producing the Fisker PEAR compact SUV as early as 2024.

Henrik Fisker with the Fisker Ocean

The Fisker Ocean will be built by Magna in Graz, Austria. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

PEAR is an acronym for "Personal Electric Automotive Revolution" and California-based Fisker said the vehicle will have a base price of $29,900. The company's first model, the midsize Ocean, is scheduled to enter production at Magna's Graz, Austria, factory this November and starts at $37,499 for a model with 250 miles of range between charges.

The Foxconn factory is scheduled to begin production of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup this year. (Reuters/Rebecca Cook)

The Lordstown factory will have the capacity to produce a minimum of 250,000, but Fisker founder and CEO Henrik Fisker said on the automaker's Q1 earnings call that the company is aiming to build up to one million annually by 2027, without specifying if another plant would be needed.

Fisker also said the PEAR name started as a joke in regard to Foxconn's relationship with Apple, but denied speculation that Fisker was working on a partnership with Apple to build a car for it.

"I don't know if you can say you can't compare Apples to PEARs, but I definitely think a PEAR is going to be such a unique, amazing vehicles, but there is absolutely no deal or talks with Apple, the company, at this point in time," he said.