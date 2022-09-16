Iowa woman wins $100K lottery for the second time in 2 years

A woman in Iowa took home a large lottery prize – and it wasn't the first time she had won big.

Mary Starks, of Davenport, Iowa, won $100,000 in the lottery this month, playing the "Hit it Big!" scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.

Starks also won $100,000 in March 2020 playing a different scratch game, the press release said.

"It was exciting and kind of scary and unbelievable," Starks told the Iowa Lottery of her recent win. "Really unbelievable to have it happen twice."

Starks told the Iowa Lottery she usually plays crossword scratcher games, but wanted to try something new when she bought the Hit it Big game.

"You just think that you'll win a little bit – maybe, $20, $30, $50, $100, you know? But not $100,000," Starks said.

"You just buy the tickets for a little entertainment," she added. "And then when you scratch it off and get that amount of money? I don't know, it's exciting."

Starks claimed her prize on Tuesday and told lottery officials she wants to use her winnings to pay off debt and potentially start a new business, the press release said.