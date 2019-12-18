International Starbucks holiday drinks, from Wishing Star Dark Mocha to Ponche Navideño

‘Tis the season for flavored holiday drinks at Starbucks.

Continue Reading Below

Every year, the coffee company releases its themed beverages with classics that include Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte -- at least in the U.S.

Starbucks also releases region-specific holiday flavors, and in a press release on Tuesday, the company shared a roundup of its holiday drinks from around the world.

STARBUCKS: ‘NO EXCUSE’ FOR DEPUTIES BEING IGNORED

“The holidays have their own unique flavor, and Starbucks beverages take their inspiration from the season’s colorful tapestry of cuisines and traditions,” Starbucks said in the press release.

Scroll down to see 15 of Starbucks’ unique holiday drink flavors from around the world.

STARBUCKS SERVES UP CHANGES TO EMPLOYEE DRESS CODE

Snowman Dark Mocha

The Snowman Dark Mocha is available at participating locations in Hong Kong. The drink is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino.

Santa Boots Frappuccino

The Santa Boots Frappuccino is available in Japan, where stockings are called “Santa boots,” according to Starbucks. The drink has chocolaty flavors, along with salted potato chips and an edible cookie straw.

Stocks in this Article SBUX STARBUCKS CORPORATION $87.97 -0.16 (-0.18%)

Holiday French Vanilla Latte

The Holiday French Vanilla Latte, which has blue whipped cream and white and blue sprinkles is available in Asia.

Wishing Star Dark Mocha

The Wishing Star Dark Mocha, also available in Asia, has a topping of green tea whipped cream and “wishing star-shaped crisps,” the release said.

Nutty White Chocolate Frappuccino and Nutty White Mocha

The Nutty White Chocolate Frappuccino and Nutty White Mocha use hazelnut flavor to achieve their holiday taste. The two drinks are available in Japan.

Merry Strawberry Cake Frappuccino

The Merry Strawberry Cake Frappuccino can also be served as a hot drink, called Merry Strawberry Cake Milk. The drinks are available in Japan.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

The Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate is available in Europe. The drink combines mocha sauce and marshmallow syrup.

Ponche Navideño

The Ponche Navideño drink, which means Christmas punch, is inspired by a traditional Mexican holiday beverage with the same name and is available in Mexico.

Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte

The Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte, available in Latin America, uses espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate syrup and is topped with whipped cream, cranberry sauce and crystallized sugar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coquito Crème Frappuccino

The Coquito Crème Frappuccino, which is only available in Puerto Rico, uses coconut syrup, white chocolate sauce, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Toffee Nut Latte

The Toffee Nut Latte, which uses toffee nut syrup, is available in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Vanilla Cardamom Latte

The Vanilla Cardamom Latte, available in Europe, uses cardamom vanilla sugar in the espresso drink and in the topping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Peppermint Mocha

The Peppermint Mocha -- which is available in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia -- has slight variations depending on where you buy it, according to the company. In America, the drink is topped with dark chocolate curls and in Europe and Asia, it is topped with candy cane pieces and mocha drizzle.

Eggnog Latte

The Eggnog Latte -- which was the first Starbucks holiday beverage in 1986, according to the company -- is available in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, available in the U.S., uses caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce and is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino.