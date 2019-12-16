Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Starbucks

Starbucks: 'No excuse' for deputies being ignored

The incident happened in California

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News’ Bryan Llenas reports on a shooter in Jersey City, New Jersey, where six people were killed, including a police officer. video

6 killed, including police officer, in Jersey City shooting

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas reports on a shooter in Jersey City, New Jersey, where six people were killed, including a police officer.

Starbucks apologized last week after two uniformed county deputies in California were denied service Thursday night ⁠— the second such incident reported in the last month.

Continue Reading Below

The incident happened at a store location in Riverside, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Twitter on Friday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SBUXSTARBUCKS CORPORATION89.08+0.41+0.46%

Starbucks said the employees on shift the evening of the incident "will not be scheduled to work while we investigate and take the appropriate steps."

"There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored for nearly five minutes at our store on Thursday evening," Starbucks said. "We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologize directly to them. We take full responsibility for any intentional or unintentional disrespect shown to law enforcement on whom we depend every day to keep our stores and communities safe. No customer, in or out of uniform, should ever have that experience at a Starbucks."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco charged Starbucks to take action on Twitter on Friday.

"Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti-police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end," he wrote.

Starbucks had apologized for a similar incident in November as well.

An Oklahoma police chief said an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that the word “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Gerren Keith Gaynor, Caleb Parke and David Aaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.