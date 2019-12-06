Starbucks serves up changes to employee dress code

Starbucks’ baristas are rejoicing on social media as the coffee giant slashed its 15-page dress code to allow more flexibility.

The coffee chain adjusted its dress code to allow employees to wear facial piercings, such as septum piercings and rings, that were once prohibited, according to the Daily Mail. However, the facial piercings must be no larger than the size of a dime.

“We believe the Starbucks Experience is best delivered when partners can bring their whole selves to work," a Starbucks representative told the outlet. “Based on partner feedback, we have simplified our resources and approach to dressing code to provide more clarity and make it easier for partners to select their wardrobe for work.”

The company's dress code was previously housed in a 15-page booklet entitled "Starbucks Dress Code Lookbook" which dictated how employees were to present themselves. The rules ranged from color palettes to hair color, footwear, tops, how their apron should look as well as a strict jewelry policy.

“Keep earrings small or moderately sized. No more than two earrings per ear. Small ear gauges are allowed. A small nose stud is allowed (no septum piercings or rings). No other pierced jewelry or body adornment are allowed, including tongue studs,” the rulebook said, in part.

Aside from piercings, aspects of the dress code remain mostly the same. However, the once multi-page book has since shrunk to just one page of rules, according to the outlet.

Starbucks did not immediately return FOX Business' request confirming the exact language of the new guidelines.

After the changes, which reportedly went into effect on Dec. 2, employees celebrated on social media.

"Starting tomorrow I'm allowed to wear my septum down at work, Starbucks did the 1 thing right," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote: "Starbucks just updated the dress code policy - we can wear nose hoops now."

Starbucks previously relaxed its dress code in 2016 when the company invited employees to "shine as individuals while continuing to present a clean, neat and professional appearance."

The company amended its policy to include "a range of shirt colors beyond solid black and white." Baristas were also invited to "make a statement with hair color, so long as coloring is permanent or semi-permanent, in keeping with food-safety standards."

Beanies, fedoras and other suitable hats were also among the items that were deemed acceptable.

