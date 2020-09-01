Whole Foods opens first online-only grocery store in Brooklyn

Whole Foods is catering to the ongoing online food demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain launched its first online-only store on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, with a delivery-only retail model to service more customers in need of groceries on-demand.

Hundreds of employees were hired to work at the store, delivering to customers living in Brooklyn, Amazon said.

"Grocery delivery continues to be one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon. In fact, online grocery sales tripled year over year in the second quarter this year, indicating that more customers than ever before are turning to Amazon for grocery delivery options," the company said in a blog post.

The online-only store has been in the making for more than a year, Amazon said of the company's new Industry City location.

The e-commerce giant, which bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, has been bolstering grocery delivery at a time when demand continues to skyrocket as a result of more Americans staying home more frequently in the age of COVID-19. Indeed, nearly 80% of Americans ordered groceries online during the coronavirus pandemic, Supermarket News reported.