Product Recalls

Baby bath seats recalled over drowning hazard

Product was sold online at retailers including Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Wish, Bosonshop

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Some infant bath seats sold online have been recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to a federal regulatory agency. 

Hundreds of Karmas Far infant bath seats "fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings," according to the recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).  

As a result, the bath seats have the potential to tip over, "posing a drowning hazard to babies," the notice continued. 

According to the CPSC, the bath seats were marketed as a multipurpose seat for eating and bathing as well as sitting up. It comes with a detachable tray table.  

Karmas Far’s infant bath seats. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).  )

To date, the company hasn't received any reports of injuries or incidents related to the recalled bath seats. 

However, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product and to contact Karmas Far. 

The company is sending pre-paid labels to consumers to return the products for a full refund. However, the company is also proactively "notifying all known purchasers directly." 

The product was sold online at retailers including Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Wish and Bosonshop from August 2017 through October 2021, according to the CPSC.