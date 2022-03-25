Indianapolis, Indiana, real estate: What you can get for $1M

There's more than one reason to race to Indianapolis.

The capital of Indiana is famous for hosting the Indianapolis 500, but there's more to the city than just that. For example, it also has the second-largest collection of monuments dedicated to veterans and causalities (Washington D.C. is the first).

The city is the third most populated city in the Midwest, behind only Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio. Despite its large size, it's location in the Midwest means that homes in the city and surrounding suburbs are still surprisingly affordable.

Indianapolis attracts both sport enthusiasts and variety of professionals (two Fortune 500 companies are located in the city), which creates a unique dynamic among the population. While the city has historically been called the Crossroads of America, it looks like plenty of travelers have decided to settle down and make home here.

Carmel - $929,900

This house 9914 S Towne Lane, Carmel, comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.34 acre plot of land and was built in 2015.

The open floor plan allows for a lot of light to brighten the first floor and both the dining room and home office feature large built-ins. The lower-level includes a home wet bar, which services a large game room.

Indianapolis - $999,000

This multi-level apartment at 350 N Meridian Street Unit 802, Indianapolis has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It's located in a building that sits in the heart of Indianapolis and comes with plenty of amenities.

Residents can enjoy a full gym and courts, or they can enjoy the massive open floor plan. The large ceilings provide enough space for a large loft that adds another entertainment space.