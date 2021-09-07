Impossible Foods introduces meatless chicken nuggets

Impossible Foods, a plant-based meat substitute company, on Tuesday introduced its new meatless "chicken nuggets."

Sound impossible? It's not.

The Impossible Nuggets are made of soy protein and include other ingredients such as sunflower oil, methylcellulose (a binder), food starch, herbs and seasoning. The nuggets are coated traditionally in breadcrumbs.

"We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn’t really about nuggets. It’s about the historic inflection point we’ve reached. For the first time, consumers unquestionably prefer meat made from plants instead of meat from an iconic animal," Pat Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, said in a Tuesday statement.

He continued: "In the battle for the future of food, this is the first time David has categorically bested Goliath, but it won’t be the last."

The company — best known for its Impossible Burger — will bring the nuggets in 10,000 grocery stores across the U.S. starting later this month, starting at Kroger, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons and others, according to a press release.

Additionally, the product will appear on menus of a number of restaurants, including Fuku in New York City; Red Rooster in Harlem and Miami; Joyland in Nashville, Tennessee; Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles and a pop-up at the State Street Market in Los Altos, California.

"We were blown away by the Impossible Burger when it launched at Momofuku in 2016 and we feel the same way about Impossible Chicken Nuggets," Fuku CEO Alex Munoz-Suarez said of the new product. "Our Impossible Nuggies pair perfectly with the playfulness of Fuku’s menu and will satisfy the cravings of fried chicken lovers looking for an alternative bite."

The nuggets apparently contain 40% less saturated fat and 25% less sodium than nuggets made of real chicken. Producing the product also uses 48-49% less land and 43-44% less water than meat-based chicken nuggets, Impossible Foods said in its press release, citing a "preliminary Life Cycle Assessment of the product."