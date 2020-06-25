IKEA bookcase falling on toddlers: Caught on cam

Baby-cam footage captured the harrowing moment when an IKEA bookcase tumbled on top of two toddlers, trapping them underneath and drawing fresh attention to similar complaints involving the Swedish furniture company's products.

Continue Reading Below

Earlier this month, Nicole and Dan Oka's 2-year-old twins were recorded leaving their beds and making their way toward an Ikea Brimnes bookcase, which had been securely attached to the wall, according to Consumer Reports.

IKEA TO PAY $46M TO FAMILY OF TODDLER KILLED BY FALLING DRESSER

After the California children began to climb on the unit, it became unhinged from the wall, falling on top of them. Their ear-splitting screams alerted their parents, who quickly rescued them.

“Those cries were definitely not cries I’ve ever heard from them before,” Nicole Oka told the outlet. “I didn’t know what I was going to see when I lifted that bookcase off of them. It was just terrifying.”

Luckily, the children got away unscathed. “I can’t totally fathom how they didn’t get hurt but the way it fell, they were both right in between the shelves,” she added.

The video surfaced after hundreds of reports involving pieces of IKEA furniture not securely fastened to walls falling on children, with dozens of injuries and even some deaths.

IKEA said it's working to determine what happened in the most recent case.

"First and foremost, we are grateful that the children were not seriously injured," a company spokesperson told FOX Business. "We are currently reviewing the video involving the BRIMNES bookcase and need more time to get a better understanding of the details."

IKEA RECALLS OVER 800,000 DRESSERS THAT MAY POSE THREAT TO CHILDREN

In 2016, the company recalled 8 million MALM chests and dressers and 21 million additional pieces of furniture in the U.S. after numerous children were killed. Consumers were urged to immediately stop using any recalled chest and dresser that wasn't properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children couldn't access.

Two years later, the company initiated an additional recall of 800,000 of its KULLEN three-drawer chests in North America because of fears that they might tip over.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’d heard about Ikea furniture tipping over from the media and it scared me, so we mounted my older son’s Ikea furniture years ago," said Nicole Oka. "And when we were pregnant with the twins and we bought new Ikea furniture, we mounted it with the anchors and hardware that came with it.”

The Brimnes bookcase, built with four shelves and two drawers at the bottom, was part of a 2016 recall, according to USA Today, which noted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS